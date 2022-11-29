Metro Boomin Announces ‘Heroes & Villains’ Short Film

Metro Boomin poses for a photograph backstage during Spotify's RapCaviar Live at Varsity Theater on April 5, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Metro Boomin has revealed his upcoming album will include a bonus feature. The 29-year-old producer shared the poster for a short film accompanying Heroes & Villians. Based on the promotional post, viewers can expect to see Young Thug, Morgan Freeman, LaKeith Stanfield, and Gunna starring alongside him in the feature.

Heroes & Villains is directed by Gibson Hazard and is set to be released on Tuesday (Nov. 29) ahead of his second studio album of the same name.

The Heroes & Villains album was first announced by Young Metro earlier this fall as a follow-up to his 2018 album Not All Heroes Wear Capes. The debut LP features Gucci Mane, Gunna, 21 Savage, Travis Scott, WizKid, Swae Lee, J. Balvin, and more.

While a tracklist for Heroes & Villians has yet to be revealed, the St. Louis musician has teased a few features. In the caption of a shared video of himself and Travis Scott in the studio, Metro Boomin wrote, “When the sequel is even better than the first,” adding the release date details.

Additionally, Heroes And Villains’ original release date was set for Nov. 4, but it was delayed due to sample clearance setbacks.

“I couldn’t get all the samples on my album cleared in time for next week so I’m dropping on Dec 2nd now so I have enough time to make sure you all get this masterpiece as intended,” he explained on Twitter. “I promise it’s worth the wait!! P.S. I would NEVER move my album date because of anyone else.”

The Grammy Award-nominated producer has also interacted with fans while hoping for a collaboration between Young Nudy and 21 Savage, as well as Future.

“Very excited for you all to receive this body of work. It’s not just an album it’s an art piece,” tweeted Metro in October.

