Metro Boomin And Hitmaka Respond To Hit-Boy’s Producer Diss Track

Super-producers Metro Boomin and Hitmaka have now fired back at Hit-Boy for his recent unearthed bars towards his producer peers — which included a diss to Mustard and Southside, too.

The unreleased track was previewed by Rory Farrell of the Rory & Mal podcast via Instagram on Wednesday (March 8). “Unfortunately I’m the mutual friend thats instigating the beef rather than fixing it lol … it’s on you @hitmaka .. and a few more [eyes emoji],” Rory captioned his post of the Alchemist-produced track. See below.

“Stop playin’ with me ‘fore I turn you to a song,” Metro tweeted, quoting Kendrick’s “Rich Spirit” lyric seemingly in response to Hit-Boy, as Hitmaka directed his shots under HipHopDX‘s post.

“All I said was he ain’t making radio/mainstream sh*t and he dissed us on a beat that won’t never touch mainstream or radio. Solidified my statement,” he commented.

The King’s Disease producer’s track sends shots to Metro Boomin and Southside as he raps, “I’m usually homeboys with producers I get compared to, but on this one I want to say I’m stretched out, extra leg room/ I don’t really know dude, he seem like a cool cat/ But I never once heard Metro Boomin do boom bap/ I never heard a Southside beat without an 808 in it/ HB in drunk-driver mode, I swerve in every lane with it.”

He then comes at Mustard with, “I f**k with Mustard, he can make that ratchet sh*t with his eyes closed/ But now I’m starting to wonder can that ni**a chop soul?,” before spitting lethal bars for Hitmaka.

“I just seen Yung Berg spoke on the wave, I should do him like Trick Trick and snatch Hit out his name/ I had decoded the game, I had the coldest of days/ I’m like Bieber on his cruise, how you got no credits without co-producers?“

Hit-boy may have come for the similarly-named producer after the former-rapper went on Hot 97 saying that “he has more songs on the radio,” than him.

“See, but I’m on the radio, Hit-Boy’s not on the radio,” Hitmaka said during an interview with Ebro. “Nah, I love Hit-Boy. Hit-Boy’s a legendary producer, he’s been doing it way longer than me, he’s a great guy. But I’m keeping it a B, though. If you play the soundtrack to your life for the last four or five years on radio, I know it’s gotta be frustrating for him because my name is so similar, my brother, but Hitmaka.” See below.

Neither Southside nor Mustard have responded to Hit-Boy’s bars.

Take a listen to the competitive diss above.