Metro Boomin And JID Are Working On A Collaborative Album

Metro Boomin and JID are joining forces for a collaborative album. The duo confirmed their plans earlier this week.

“Got a lot of new music coming but when me and @JIDsv drop,” the St. Louis producer wrote in a Tuesday (March 28) tweet with fire emojis and a spiral eyes emoji. Initially, a Hip-Hop fan page on Twitter assumed they were just working on a song together. The Dreamville artist took to the social media platform to correct the account and clarify that it’s a full album.

The Forever Story rapper showed love to his collaborator in a reply to Metro’s tweet, saying, “I love working with u brudda, it’s an honor.” The Heroes & Villains artist responded, writing “Honor is mine family” with a handshake emoji.

It has been a banner year for Metro Boomin so far, following the success of his December 2022 album. The 29-year-old has shared its two deluxe versions: “Heroes” which includes instrumentals for the album’s original 15 records and “Villains” featuring the legendary “ChoppedNotSlopped” treatment by OG Ron C and DJ Candlestick. Metro also appeared in a Budweiser commercial for Super Bowl LVII.

As for JID, he released The Forever Story in August 2022 and an extended version of the album on Halloween 2022. The LP closed the gap on an almost four-year wait since his previous work DiCaprio 2. The Atlanta rapper maintained his presence with several verses on Dreamville’s 2019 compilation Revenge Of The Dreamers III, Spillage Village’s 2020 compilation Spilligion, and a slew of features elsewhere.