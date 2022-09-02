M.I.A. Teases Nicki Minaj And Doja Cat Collaborations

M.I.A. performs at the Soho House Satellite Nights series with M.I.A. on November 5, 2013 in Brooklyn, New York.

M.I.A. has teased collaborations with Nicki Minaj and Doja Cat for her upcoming LP, MATA. According to The Fader, the electronic artist took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday (Aug. 30), offering details about the forthcoming tracks, with a third possible collaborator in the works.

“COMING SOON I PROMISE I HAD 2 WAIT 2 YEARS FOR A DOJA CAT VERSE. THEN A NICKI ONE. THEN A — NEVER MIND,” the British rapper and singer wrote.

She revealed her sixth studio album has been in the works for a minute and the artist threatened to leak it herself if not finally released. “IF MATA ISNT OUT SEPT I WILL LEAK IT MYSELF,” she declared.

M.I.A.’s next project doesn’t have a scheduled release date, and there hasn’t been any information about a tracklist. However, according to the artist, that could change in September.

MATA’s first single, “Popular” was released on Aug. 12, 2022, and was accompanied by a music video. Additionally, Travis Scott’s featured the “Paper Planes” rapper on his 2020 single “Franchise.” The aforementioned track also featured a guest verse from Young Thug. M.I.A’s forthcoming LP serves as her first album in six years, with AIM being her previous effort.

Watch the video for “Popular” below.