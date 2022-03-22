Michael Jackson’s Broadway Musical To Embark On Nationwide Tour

The Broadway musical dedicated to the illustrious, perennial talent of Michael Jackson is going national. MJ: The Musical, upon receiving countless praise, mild criticism, and overall rave reviews, will live in 17 major cities over the next two years. As announced on Tuesday (March 22), the domestic tour will kick off in Chicago in July 2023. It was announced previously that the tour will stop in Charlotte between late September 2023 through early October 2023.

“We are thrilled by the Broadway response to ‘MJ,’ and that we are already deep in preparations to bring this exhilarating show to Chicago and across the United States,” producer Lia Vollack expressed in a statement. “Chicago is a premier theater and music destination, and we are excited to be able to begin this journey in one of the Nederlander Organization’s most beautiful venues.”

The show features hits from Jackson’s solo career like “Bad,” “Billie Jean,” “Off the Wall,” and “Thriller” as well as hits from the Jackson 5 including “ABC” and “I’ll Be There.”

MJ: The Musical centers around the making of the late icon’s Dangerous World Tour (1992) with a fictional MTV film crew capturing a behind-the-scenes look into the tour preparation. The musical was approved by Jackson’s estate and currently stars Myles Frost as Michael Jackson in his Broadway debut.

Watch episode one of the musical’s docuseries below.