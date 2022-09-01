Michael Jackson’s ‘Thriller’ Singles Receive Diamond Certifications

On what would’ve been Michael Jackson’s 64th birthday, the King of Pop received a few posthumous gifts from the RIAA (Recording Industry Association of America). “The Lady In My Life,” the endearing ballad from Thriller, earned its first Gold certification while his other album’s singles, “Beat It,” “P.Y.T. (Pretty Young Thing),” and collaboration with Paul McCartney, “The Girl Is Mine” received their respective new Platinum certifications.

Yet, “Billie Jean” and the “Thriller” single became Diamond-certified records. Thriller, the album, gained its overall Diamond certification back in 1983 and became 34 times multi-platinum in August 2021. That same month, Bad also became 11 times multi-platinum after becoming a Diamond-certified album in February 2017.

This year marks the 40th anniversary of Michael Jackson’s Thriller and his estate is rereleasing the LP with a bonus CD featuring demos and brand new tracks. The new songs will start rolling out after Labor Day and will conclude ahead of the new album’s release this November.

Additionally, there will be pop-up activations to align with Thriller‘s anniversary. Aside from all the Thriller hoopla, a biopic centered around the late global superstar is in the works, and the Tony-winning musical honoring his legacy will embark on a national tour.

Watch the video for the newly-minted Diamond-certified single, “Billie Jean,” below.