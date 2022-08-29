Michael Jackson’s ‘Thriller’ Anniversary Album Cover Revealed

This year marks the 40th anniversary of Michael Jackson’s Thriller, the best-selling album of all time.

Back in May, it was announced by the King of Pop’s estate and Sony Music that Thriller 40—a double CD set featuring a remastered version of the original plus demos and rarities—would be released to commemorate the LP.

Today, the new set is officially available for pre-order, and a new cover for the anniversary album has been revealed.

Courtesy of Sony Music

Starting after Labor Day, the titles of the ten bonus tracks will be unveiled one at a time until the album’s release date on Nov. 18. 15 additional tracks will also be made available as part of a larger digital release.

Furthermore, vinyls will also be arriving to celebrate Thriller‘s 40th anniversary with different retailers including Walmart and Target set to carry alternate commemorative options. Pop up events and worldwide activations are also being planned.

Earlier this year, the estate announced that a biopic dedicated to the late global superstar is in the works just as the Tony-winning musical that honors his legacy is set to embark on a national tour.

MJ The Musical “celebrates the unique and unparalleled artistry” of the King of Pop that centers around the making of Jackson’s 1992 Dangerous World Tour and “goes beyond the singular moves and signature sound of the star, offering a rare look at the creative mind and collaborative spirit that catapulted Jackson into legendary status.”

Revisit Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” music video below.