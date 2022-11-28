Michael Jackson’s ‘Thriller’ Returns To Billboard Top 10 After 38 Years

Michael Jackson’s album Thriller continues to reach unprecedented levels of success decades after its initial release. The acclaimed work landed in the top 10 on Billboard‘s 200 chart, dated Dec. 3rd. Thriller catapulted from No. 115 to No. 7 following its 40th-anniversary reissue released on Nov. 18.

According to Billboard, the album earned 37,000 equivalent album units with album sales comprising 27,500 of that sum. The 9,000 SEA units total 13.17 million on-demand official streams.

THRILLER, (aka MAKING OF MICHAEL JACKSON’S THRILLER), Ola Ray, Michael Jackson, 1983, © MCA/Universal / Courtesy: Everett Collection

Thriller was last in the Billboard top 10 June 30, 1984, placing at No. 8. Upon its initial release in November 1983 as The King of Pop‘s 6th studio album, Thriller spent 37 non-consecutive weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

Executive produced by Quincy Jones, Thriller featured seven singles: “The Girl Is Mine”, “Billie Jean”, “Beat It”, “Wanna Be Startin’ Somethin’ ”, “Human Nature”, “P.Y.T. (Pretty Young Thing)”, and “Thriller.” All singles reached the top 10 on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart, with “Beat It,” and “Billie Jean” peaking at No. 1.

The cinematic visual for the title track also impacted album sales.

Thriller 40 features recordings of the original Thriller album, as well as unreleased songs recorded for the album. Special edition vinyl and CD copies were also released at select retailers such as Target and Walmart. Additionally, Thriller 40 merchandise is currently available exclusively through the MichaelJackson.com web store.

As the album counts four decades, the Jackson estate revealed it has partnered with Sony Music Entertainment to commemorate the 40th anniversary of Thriller with an official documentary. The currently unnamed film is directed by music historian Nelson George and is currently in production.

It is set to focus on the making of the album and its short films that paved the way for a new music video format. The work will feature never-before-seen footage and archival interviews.

Check out Thriller 40 below.