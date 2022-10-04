Michael Jackson’s ‘Thriller’ Getting The Documentary Treatment

Michael Jackson’s estate has partnered with Sony Music Entertainment to commemorate the 40th anniversary of Thriller with an official documentary.

Directed by music historian Nelson George, the film—that’s currently in production—focuses on the making of the iconic album and its short films that paved the way for a new music video format.

George, 65, expressed in a statement, “The release of Thriller redefined Michael Jackson, taking him from teen star to adult superstar, who composed memorable songs, sang beautifully and reached the highest level of on-stage performance. The album, and the short films they inspired, created a new template for marrying music and image. It’s been a privilege to explore this extraordinary album and revisit its magic.”

The untitled documentary is set to include never-before-seen footage and archival interviews centered on how Thriller cemented Jackson as a global music and entertainment influence.

John Branca and John McClain, co-executors of the Michael Jackson estate, detailed, “Michael opened and explored emotional depths and pushed the boundaries of sonic innovation on Thriller. In the process, he breached destructive barriers in the music industry and literally united the world through his music: there isn’t a place on this planet that hasn’t been exhilarated by the music of Michael Jackson. This documentary’s exploration of Michael’s process and impact is revelatory.”

Back in May, it was announced Thriller 40, a remastered version of the original album plus demos and rarities, would be released this November to celebrate the anniversary as well.

Thriller was the King of Pop’s second solo album, which garnered 12 Grammy nominations and eight wins including Album of the Year. The triple-diamond certified LP also produced seven top 10 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and both “Billie Jean” and its titular single are certified diamond by the RIAA.