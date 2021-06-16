If You Ask Migos, They Should Be On Atlanta’s Rap Mount Rushmore

The concept of a rap Mount Rushmore is far from new, however, according to a recent interview by the Migos, the trio deserves their rightful place on an Atlanta-inspired version of the national landmark. During a visit to Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club, Quavo, Offset, and Takeoff spoke their piece about their merits for being regarded as pioneers in the A’s current rap landscape and mentioned other Atlanta greats that belong in the conversation.

“Shout-out to the city, but all-time, though,” Offset remarked upon being asked about his feelings on the list, before Quavo chimes in with his picks for Atlanta Mount Rushmore status. “Us, Gucci [Mane],” Quavo says of the four-headed monument. Takeoff makes the case for T.I., adding, “We gotta have our head connected as one, so that’s one. Then I’d say Gucci, like [Quavo] said. Tip…Outkast is one.”

Offset added his thoughts about adding one of crunk music’s pioneers, Lil Jon, to the monument. “He created a lot of lanes for Atlanta, so you got to put the boy, Lil Jon on there. He brought a lot of people behind him…and he’s still getting money.”

The conversation around the rap Mount Rushmore initially started after Rap Caviar unveiled their 2010s version featuring Kendrick Lamar, Drake, and J.Cole’s likenesses superimposed on the landmark, with the fourth and final spot unoccupied. It sparked multiple trending topics and debates on social media which led to Nicki Minaj being voted as the chosen artist. Weeks later, another Mount Rushmore graphic surfaced by My Mixtapez, this time featuring Atlanta rappers Jeezy, Future, Rich Homie Quan, and Lil Baby. Controversy ensued when figures like Gucci Mane and T.I. were not mentioned, leading to the current conversation around the most appropriate four representatives for the rap-centric version of the monument.

The comments come fresh off the release of the Migos’ Culture III album, which dropped June 11. The album includes features from Drake, Cardi B, Polo G, Future, Justin Bieber, late rappers Juice Wrld and Pop Smoke, and YoungBoy Never Broke Again.

Watch Migos’ answer at the 14:35 mark of their Breakfast Club interview.