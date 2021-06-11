Migos Release ‘Culture III’ Album

Atlanta rap trio Migos are back with their wildly-anticipated new album, Culture III, released today (June 11) on all digital streaming platforms. The last part of their trilogy project finds the familial group extending their reign of dominance while reasserting their standing as one of the most influential acts in hip-hop today. The fourth studio album in their discography, Culture III includes 19 songs, with a tracklist that includes appearances from some of the biggest artists in the game.

Drake—who helped raise the Migos’ profile in 2013 with his verse on the remix of their breakout single, “Versace”—brings things full circle with his guest spot on “Having Our Way,” while group member Offset’s superstar wife, Cardi B, pops up on “Type Sh*t,” adding to the Bronx bombshell’s collabs with her beau and in-laws. Another familiar contributor to Culture III is Future, who paints pictures alongside his Peach State brethren on the aptly titled “Picasso.” However, Offset, Quavo, and Takeoff show love for the new jacks at the forefront of the genre, enlisting Polo G (“Malibu”) and YoungBoy Never Broke Again (“Need It”) to add their flair to the proceedings.

Heavy on paying homage, as evidenced by member Offset recently demanding he and his groupmates receive theirs, the Migos send flowers to two of rap’s youngest fallen soldiers, Juice WRLD and Pop Smoke, who appear on “Antisocial” and “Light It Up,” respectively. Rounding out the proceedings is pop star Justin Bieber, whose friendship with Quavo continues to manifest into dope collaborations that move the crowd and the needle, which is certainly the case on the guitar and 808-driven groove, “What You See.”

Additional highlights on Culture III include “Straightenin,” the album’s lead single, and “Avalanche,” which features a sample of The Temptations’ 1972 hit “Papa Was a Rolling Stone” and made an early debut during the Migos’ performance on “The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon”.

First announced in late 2018 and initially slated for release in 2019, Culture III was subjected to various delays, with all three members unleashing solo projects in the interim. In Oct. 2018, Quavo released his solo debut, Quavo Huncho, which debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart, with Takeoff following with his own solo offering, The Last Rocket, landing at No. 4 on the chart roughly a month after. In February 2019, Offset released Father of 4, which spawned the hit duet with Cardi B, “Clout,” and nabbed himself a No. 4 debut on the Billboard 200, as well as a gold certification by the RIAA. Yet, in spite of its pushbacks, Culture III is well worth the wait and caps off one of the more enthralling rap trilogies in recent memory.

Culture III is available on Apple Music, Tidal, and all digital streaming platforms.