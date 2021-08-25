Migos Bring ‘Culture III’ To NPR’s Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

Migos performed a trio of songs from their latest album, Culture III, for an NPR Tiny Desk (Home) Concert. Takeoff, Quavo, and Offset performed with DJ Durel and live instruments in a colorfully decorated living room set, complete with an astronaut-dressed mannequin and turquoise hippo sculpture.

The Grammy Award-nominated rap group started their set with “Avalanch,” while sitting down with the mannequin sandwiched between Takeoff and Quavo with Offset sitting in a separate chair. As they transitioned into the next song, Migos hopped up and upped the energy level of their entire performance.

“The greatest group in the world, Migos, what’s happening?” Quavo declared as the group prepared to perform “Straightenin.” He continued to shout: “If you at home right now, I need you to get the f**k up!”

Recording Artists (L-R) Takeoff, Quavo, and Offset of Migos attend the 2021 BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater on June 27, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

The lively set closed with a third song as Quavo once again affirming Migo’s GOAT status.

“You rockin’ with the greatest group of all time,” he exclaims to the tune of “Birthday.” “You’re rocking with the best…you’re rocking Tiny Desk” he continued to sing.

Recently, the “Bad And Boujee” artists brought their fiery chemistry to the 2021 BET Awards stage where Offset’s wife, rapper Cardi B, revealed her pregnant belly. The group also added the “Bodak Yellow” rapper to their performance at last weekend’s 2021 Summer Jam.

During their last visit to The Breakfast Club, Migos spoke about their placement in Atlanta’s hip-hop scene and the cultural value of the southern city.

“Us, Gucci [Mane],” said Quavo, while creating a hypothetical Atlanta rap Mt. Rushmore. Takeoff added T.I. to the list and Offset paid homage to Lil Jon. Their latest album, Culture III, debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart after its June 11 debut. It features from Drake, Cardi B, Polo G, Future, Justin Bieber, and late rappers Juice Wrld and Pop Smoke.

Watch Migos’s full Tiny Desk (Home) concert above.