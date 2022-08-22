Why Takeoff Was Initially Left Off “Bad And Boujee”

“Do it look like I was left off ‘Bad and Boujee?’” Takeoff asked Everyday Struggle hosts Joe Budden, Nadeska Alexis, and DJ Akademiks during the viral red carpet moment at the 2017 BET Awards. Now it has been revealed by Migos member Quavo that he was actually initially excluded from the smash hit and the reason behind it.

In a clip from the latest episode of the Rap Radar Podcast with Elliott Wilson and B. Dot, Quavo shared the reason for Takeoff’s absence from the track, blaming the “timing.”

“I just think it was just timing,” Quavo recalled. “We was just tryna get something out. We was actually pissed off because we ain’t have no music out a couple months before that little wave.”

He also revealed that the trio was going through litigation with their former label 300 Entertainment at the time. In a rush job, the group decided to take it amongst themselves to leak “Bad and Boujee” on SoundCloud, which would go on to be No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 2017.

“I wasn’t even finna be on it,” Quavo added. “It was gonna be Set and Uzi. I had to do my verse on some quick, fast, rush sh*t. It was just everybody running to the song and trying to get it done.”

“Bad and Boujee” earned a nomination for Best Rap Song at the 60th Grammy Awards and was even gloated as the “best song ever” by artist Donald Glover at the Golden Globes in 2017. Produced by Metro Boomin, the song garnered over 800 million streams on Spotify and currently has a billion views and counting on YouTube.

Besides their latter success, the Migos have been the subject of breakup rumors. After Offset unfollowed Quavo and Takeoff on Instagram, the two released their single “Hotel Lobby” under the moniker “Unc & Phew.” Meanwhile, Offset has been teasing his solo journey through music, including his latest single “54321” set to release on Friday (Aug. 19).

Listen to the full Rap Radar Podcast episode with Unc & Phew on Apple Podcasts. In the meantime, check out the clip below.