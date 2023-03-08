Miguel Embraces “Sure Thing” Trending On TikTok 13 Years After Its Debut

R&B crooner Miguel, recently chatted with Brooke Reese of Apple Music’s The Chart Show about the resurgence of his 2010 romantic hit “Sure Thing,” and how it has become a trending sound on TikTok.

“It was definitely a bit of seeing it on Instagram,” he said in regards to discovering his remixed song trending on the video app. “It was a TikTok video and they reposted it. Eventually my team was like, ‘it’s kind of going crazy right now.’ Then Mark Pitts, who’s the president of the label, called and he was like, ‘Wake up. I’m sending you snapshots of data. It is going crazy.'”

The sped-up version of the song not only found its way back on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart, but also on an EP, which Miguel was absolutely happy about.

“I think at this point, especially because it’s older work, I think those remixes probably didn’t get heard,” he said. “They weren’t heard at the time as much as they could or should have been. People hearing those remixes is fun. I’m about all of it. I think I always wanted to be an artist that made music that lasted over time. And honestly, it makes me more determined to continue to keep going, so it’s a blessing. It’s really dope.”

The 37-year-old also expressed excitement for new fans discovering him as an artist on the app. The Grammy-winning artist debuted in 2010 with All I Want Is You, and since then has gone on to release four studio-albums. War & Leisure was his last album release in 2017.

“I’m just really excited to have new fans that are going to discover me in the midst of it,” he said. “I think it’s an opportunity for people to, hopefully for anyone who likes that song specifically, just get into the journey of it. I think there’s something dope about that, that we don’t really get to do, especially because my career started as social media began as well.”

Miguel performs onstage during the R&B Only Fest at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood on May 28, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

He added, “There’s enough information on the internet to be able to see the growth and to see the evolution. Whereas back growing up, my favorite artist from maybe 20 years prior, it wasn’t easy to find. Their journey was really through the music. There wasn’t so much media around them that you could find. You’d have to literally go to an Amoeba and go find the DVD of their tour, of them live and in some country. So it’s cool.”

During the conversation, Miguel assured fans that he has new “explosive” music coming and that he looks forward to seeing “how those fans take to the music, as it evolves through time.”

“I think their heads are going to explode with the new music. So I’m excited. I’m like poised. I’m like, ‘let’s go,'” he ended.

Revisit Miguel’s “Sure Thing” video below.