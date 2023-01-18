Skip to main content
Miguel’s “Sure Thing” Returns To Billboard’s Hot 100, Thanks To TikTok

The sultry single last appeared on the chart in 2011.

Miguel wearing grey plaid blazer with lime green turtleneck, TikTok "Sure Thing"
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Just before Miguel finally blesses fans with new music, one of his classic records has resurfaced in a monumental way. The crooner’s 2010 hit, “Sure Thing,” has reentered the Billboard charts, thanks to a viral wave on TikTok.

For the week of Jan. 21, 2021, the record is No. 49 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 12 on the Billboard Hot R&B Songs chart. It initially peaked No. 36 on June 4, 2011 and spent 24 weeks on the chart. The single from Miguel’s debut album, All I Want Is You, last appeared on the Billboard 200 on August 2011.

“YOU GUYS GOT ME CHARTIN BEORE I GET THIS NEW ONE OFF! APPRECIATE ALL THE LOVE FOR SURE THING!,” Miguel wrote with a video of performing an acoustic version of the ballad.

@miguel

YOU GUYS GOT ME CHARTIN BEORE I GET THIS NEW ONE OFF! APPRECIATE ALL THE LOVE FOR SURE THING!

♬ original sound – Miguel

Additionally, “Sure Thing” is No. 14 on Apple Music’s Top 100: Global, which spotlights “the most-played songs around the world,” Rated R&B reports. It has also surpassed 605 million streams on Spotify, and is currently Miguel’s most popular record on the streaming platform, bypassing “Adorn,” the Travis Scott-assisted “Sky Walker,” and the Kygo duet, “Remind Me To Forget.”

Upon its release, it was revealed that “Sure Thing” was initially supposed to be an Usher record. “[‘Sure Thing’] made it to the ears of Mark Pitts over at ByStorm/Jive and at the time he was trying to finish Usher’s project, which was the Here I Stand album. He wanted to use the song for [that],” Miguel explained to BET.

He revealed, “I guess he sat with it for a few days, for about a week or so, and he fell in love with the voice and wanted to meet the writer. He flew me out and we vibed. I went back home and a week later I flew back out and met all the A&Rs and the president of Jive at the time…and they wouldn’t let me leave until I signed.”

The Los Angeles native’s last full-length release was 2017’s War & Leisure.

