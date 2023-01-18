Miguel’s “Sure Thing” Returns To Billboard’s Hot 100, Thanks To TikTok

Just before Miguel finally blesses fans with new music, one of his classic records has resurfaced in a monumental way. The crooner’s 2010 hit, “Sure Thing,” has reentered the Billboard charts, thanks to a viral wave on TikTok.

For the week of Jan. 21, 2021, the record is No. 49 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 12 on the Billboard Hot R&B Songs chart. It initially peaked No. 36 on June 4, 2011 and spent 24 weeks on the chart. The single from Miguel’s debut album, All I Want Is You, last appeared on the Billboard 200 on August 2011.

“YOU GUYS GOT ME CHARTIN BEORE I GET THIS NEW ONE OFF! APPRECIATE ALL THE LOVE FOR SURE THING!,” Miguel wrote with a video of performing an acoustic version of the ballad.

Additionally, “Sure Thing” is No. 14 on Apple Music’s Top 100: Global, which spotlights “the most-played songs around the world,” Rated R&B reports. It has also surpassed 605 million streams on Spotify, and is currently Miguel’s most popular record on the streaming platform, bypassing “Adorn,” the Travis Scott-assisted “Sky Walker,” and the Kygo duet, “Remind Me To Forget.”

Upon its release, it was revealed that “Sure Thing” was initially supposed to be an Usher record. “[‘Sure Thing’] made it to the ears of Mark Pitts over at ByStorm/Jive and at the time he was trying to finish Usher’s project, which was the Here I Stand album. He wanted to use the song for [that],” Miguel explained to BET.

He revealed, “I guess he sat with it for a few days, for about a week or so, and he fell in love with the voice and wanted to meet the writer. He flew me out and we vibed. I went back home and a week later I flew back out and met all the A&Rs and the president of Jive at the time…and they wouldn’t let me leave until I signed.”

The Los Angeles native’s last full-length release was 2017’s War & Leisure.