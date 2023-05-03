Missy Elliott, DJ Kool Herc, And More To Be Inducted In 2023 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame

Music mogul and icon, Missy Elliott, will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame class of 2023 in the performer category. As the only rapper inducted this year, the Virginia icon will join the likes of other impresarios including Willie Nelson, The Spinners, DJ Kool Herc, Chaka Khan, Don Cornelius and more.

A Tribe Called Quest was also nominated, but will not be inducted this year.

John Sykes, Chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation stated in a press release, “This year’s incredible group of Inductees reflects the diverse artists and sounds that define rock & roll. We are honored that this November’s Induction Ceremony in New York will coincide with two milestones in music culture; the 90th birthday of Willie Nelson and the 50th Anniversary of the birth of Hip Hop.”

Elliott, née Melissa Arnette Elliott, will be acknowledged for her decades of contributions to Hip-Hop and more through her songwriting, production, and unforgettable visuals. The four-time Grammy winning trendsetter dominated airwaves in the late 1990s and 2000s whilst creating historic Platinum-selling albums including Supa Dupa Fly, This Is Not A Test, Da Real World, Miss E… So Addictive, The Cookbook, and the 2x multi-Platinum album Under Construction.

Missy Elliott photographed in Los Angeles Dec. 17, 2002.; The Lot; Missy Elliott, Self Assignment, December 17, 2002; Los Angeles; California. Michael Caulfield/Contour by Getty Images

Besides even more certified Platinum singles and features, the 51-year-old also made “herstory” as the first woman rapper and third rapper ever to be honored with a MTV Video Vanguard Award and to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. She also holds two honorary doctorates and was honored with the Woman’s Entrepreneurship Day Music Pioneer Award, presented by the United Nations.

In addition, one of Hip-Hop’s founding fathers DJ Kool Herc will also be included in this year of inductees as the world celebrates Hop-Hop’s 50th anniversary. The Bronx-native will be honored for the groundbreaking foundations laid for the global musical genre that has become a cultural dominance. Herc is a living legend, as he historically used two turntables at one time to mix music and create his signature “Merry-Go-Round” technique.

Because of the New York icon, “b-boys and b-girls” became an iconic element of Hip-Hop culture as his experimentation with music flowed through breakdancers. Herc’s innovative style of DJing helped create the blueprint for Hip-Hop tunes, as his remixes to songs like Incredible Bongo Band’s “Apache,” Jimmy Castor’s “It’s Just Begun,” and James Brown’s “Give It Up or Turn It Loose,” are still heard around the world today.

DJ Kool Herc attends The Source Magazine’s 360 Icons Awards Dinner at the Red Rooster on August 16, 2019 in Harlem, New York City. Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

According to Rock and Roll Hall of Fame CEO and President Joel Peresman, he stated via Rolling Stone, “We’re very happy with this year’s class. People always try to pigeonhole what rock and roll is, but our story has always been that it’s a wide tent. It includes all different kinds of genres.”

He added, “We think this class really shows the breadth of rock and roll. When you have Missy Elliott, Sheryl Crow, and the Spinners along with Rage Against The Machine and Willie Nelson, you’re covering a lot of things.”

The eighth annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place on Friday (Nov. 3) at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Congratulations to the 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame class!