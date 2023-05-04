Missy Elliott Basks In Barrier-Breaking Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction

Missy Elliott is elated and overjoyed since the announcement of her historic induction into the 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Not only is this a major milestone in the music icon’s decades-long career, but she will be making history as the first woman who raps to garner the elite accolade.

In a series of tweets, the Portsmouth, Virginia-native basked in her achievement. Missy not only spoke on being from her DMV hometown, but also elaborated on the barriers that her historic induction will break for women who rap and future Hall of Fame classes.

The Hip-Hop mogul also took time to shout out the other inductees — which include Chaka Khan, the late Don Cornelius, The Spinners, DJ Kool Herc and more.

Kevin Winter; Steven Ferdman; Dimitrios Kambouris; Robert Mora/Getty Images

“I can’t stop crying I am from Portsmouth Virginia aka P-Town.. #757 to 804 I send my love,” she began on Twitter. “You day dream of these moments but today it’s Real. VA 2 up 2 down the 7 Cities all my folk I am GRATEFUL”

In another tweet she penned, “I want to say this is HUGE not for just me but all my Sisters in HIPHOP. This door is now OPEN to showcase the hard work & what many of us contribute to MUSIC. I have cried all morning because I am GRATEFUL thank you.”

I can’t stop crying??? I am from Portsmouth Virginia aka P-Town.. #757 to 804 I send my love?You day dream of these moments but today it’s Real???? VA 2 up 2 down the 7 Cities all my folk I am GRATEFUL??? https://t.co/7PypwZQOxR — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) May 3, 2023

I want to say this is HUGE not for just me but all my Sisters in HIPHOP this door is now OPEN to showcase the hard work & what many of us contribute to MUSIC. I have cried all morning because I am GRATEFUL thank you @rockhall & all on the committee & Supafriends? https://t.co/agHv7puauj — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) May 3, 2023

The Supa Dupa Fly MC also congratulated the other pioneering inductees that will be joining her in the 2023 class.

“I want to say CONGRATULATIONS to all the other LEGENDARY artist who will now be inducted in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame,” she continued. “They have committed DECADES of hard work and IMPACT on music. I thank you for the TIMELESS music you have shared with the World.”

Missy, who’s last studio-album was in 2005 (besides her 2019 EP Iconology), also spoke to the times she’s felt “crushed” at negative comments she’d see online. However, she credited her faith and supporters for keeping her spirits high in those moments.

“It’s times I have gotten on line & seen your irrelevant your a flop your washed up & it would crush me at times,” the record-breaking artist tweeted. “BUT God you made me STRONG I kept going & you allowed my decades of WORK to SPEAK 4 itself. I am HUMBLED thank you all my Supporters. I LOVE YOU.”

See tweets above and below.

I want to say CONGRATULATIONS to all the other LEGENDARY artist who will now be inducted in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame? They have committed DECADES of hard work and IMPACT on music I thank you for the TIMELESS music you have shared with the World??????? https://t.co/w1NbHM7oVM — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) May 3, 2023

It’s times I have gotten on line & seen your irrelevant your a flop your washed up & it would crush me at times?BUT God you made me STRONG I kept going & you allowed my decades of WORK to SPEAK 4 itself?? I am HUMBLED thank you all my Supporters? I LOVE YOU? pic.twitter.com/gkHUttWoU5 — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) May 3, 2023

Elliott will be acknowledged at the eighth annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Friday (Nov. 3) at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Deservingly, she will be highlighted for her decades of contributions to Hip-Hop and more through her songwriting, production, and trendsetting visuals.

Her stellar career consists of four Grammy awards, as well as her record-breaking, Platinum-selling albums including Supa Dupa Fly, This Is Not A Test, Da Real World, Miss E… So Addictive, The Cookbook, and the 2x multi-Platinum album Under Construction.

In addition to more certified Platinum singles and features, the rapper also made “herstory” as the first woman rapper and third rapper ever to be honored with a MTV Video Vanguard Award and to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

If that isn’t impressive enough, the mother-of-two also holds two honorary doctorates and was honored with the Woman’s Entrepreneurship Day Music Pioneer Award, presented by the United Nations.

Congrats Missy Elliott, well deserved!