Missy Elliott Celebrates Her Introduction As An Artist In ’90s Girl Group, Sista

Before Missy Elliott became the innovative multi-hyphenate we know and love today, she was a singer and member of a quartet known as Sista, initially named Fayze. Comprised of Elliott (who also served as the group’s songwriter), LaShawn Shellman, Chonita Coleman, and Radiah Scott, Fayze was formed in the late ’80s.
Elliott recruited a then-unknown Timbaland to produce their demos and with their new sound, they changed the group’s name to Sista. By 1991, they caught the attention of Jodeci’s founding member and producer, DeVante Swing, and got signed to Elektra Records through his imprint, Swing Mob.
The ladies released their debut album, 4 All the Sistas Around da World, in September 1994. The video for their single, “Brand New,” had cameos by the late Static Major and “Same Ol’ G” Ginuwine. Sista was styled by fashion architect, Misa Hylton, who was behind some of the most iconic looks in the ’90s.
“Brand New” peaked No. 84 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Singles & Tracks chart, but their album was shelved shortly after the single’s promotional distribution. After Sista disbanded, Elliott went on to join Swing Mob as a songwriter, working with Aaliyah, 702, and more. She didn’t return to her career as an artist until her solo debut in 1997 with the breakout album, Supa Dupa Fly. The LP debuted No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and at the time and became the highest-charting debut for a female rapper.
Check out Missy’s tribute to her time in Sista below, along with the music video for “Brand New.”
WOW 27 YEARS OLD TODAY! ??My Goodness 27? funfact many think I became a artist in the mid 90’s round Babygirl & 702 era but I was in a girl group named SISTA signed to Devante of the group Jodeci This is my introduction ??? pic.twitter.com/vdFmC5dN7B
— Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) September 21, 2021