Missy Elliott Celebrates Her Introduction As An Artist In ’90s Girl Group, Sista

The ladies released their debut album, 4 All the Sistas Around da World, in September 1994. The video for their single, “Brand New,” had cameos by the late Static Major and “Same Ol’ G” Ginuwine. Sista was styled by fashion architect, Misa Hylton, who was behind some of the most iconic looks in the ’90s.

“Brand New” peaked No. 84 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Singles & Tracks chart, but their album was shelved shortly after the single’s promotional distribution. After Sista disbanded, Elliott went on to join Swing Mob as a songwriter, working with Aaliyah, 702, and more. She didn’t return to her career as an artist until her solo debut in 1997 with the breakout album, Supa Dupa Fly. The LP debuted No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and at the time and became the highest-charting debut for a female rapper.

Check out Missy’s tribute to her time in Sista below, along with the music video for “Brand New.”