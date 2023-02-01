Missy Elliott And A Tribe Called Quest Nominated For 2023 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame

The 2023 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame ballot is officially out and two influential names in Hip-Hop are represented on the list. Missy Elliott and A Tribe Called Quest are among the fourteen nominees that could earn the distinguished honor.

This is the Portsmouth, VA artist’s first time as a nominee and a noteworthy inaugural selection, as she just became eligible upon her 1997 LP Supa Dupa Fly celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2022. She is also the first female Hip-Hop artist to be nominated for the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame.

“This is an incredible honor. I’m so humbled and grateful to be counted amongst all the incredible honorees,” Missy said in a press statement. “I’ve spent my career making the kind of music I love and it means so much to know that I have touched others as well. But to hear that I am the first female hip hop artist to EVER be nominated into the Rock & Rock Hall of Fame?!? Wow!! This one hits extra different as I hope it opens doors for other female emcees to be recognized!”

Mona Scott-Young, Missy Elliott’s manager for over 25 years, shared her excitement for the major feat. “Throughout her career, Missy has broken barriers and blazed a trail for women in music. This nomination is the latest in a long list of ‘firsts’ that solidify her place as one of the most significant artists in music history and a pioneer of female Hip Hop. I can’t think of a better way to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop than voting Missy Elliott into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame!”

Q-Tip, Jarobi White, Ali Shaheed Muhammad, and the late Phife Dawg return to the ballot for the second consecutive year after falling short of being inducted in 2022. If selected, Elliott and ATCQ will join fellow Hip-Hop legends who are already in the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame such as 2022 inductee Eminem, Run DMC, the Beastie Boys, Jay-Z, LL Cool J, Public Enemy, The Notorious B.I.G, Tupac, and Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five.

The other 2023 nominees include Kate Bush, Sheryl Crow, Iron Maiden, Joy Division/New Order, Cyndi Lauper, Willie Nelson, Rage Against The Machine, Soundgarden, The Spinners, The White Stripes, and Warren Zevon. Eight of the 14 were on previous ballots and hope to be part of the official selections come May.

It has not yet been determined where the induction ceremony will be held, as it typically trades between New York, Cleveland, and sparse stops in Los Angeles. Variety reported that the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame ceremony is expected to follow its usual schedule of occurring in October and subsequently being made available to watch on HBO.