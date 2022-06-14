Tony Award-Winning ‘MJ’ Musical To Release Soundtrack This Summer

Myles Frost performs a number from "MJ The Musical" at the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 12, 2022

At the 2022 Tony Awards, Jennifer Hudson became the third Black person and youngest EGOT winner. But she wasn’t the only big winner at the coveted event. MJ the Musical scored four Tony Awards for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical, Best Lighting Design of a Musical, Best Choreography, and Best Sound Design of a Musical.

Now, Sony Music has announced the official soundtrack will be released on Friday, July 15 in digital and CD formats. Recorded at Power Station at BerkleeNYC, the album was produced by David Holcenberg and Jason Michael Webb with co-production by Derik Lee.

The anticipation for the album began to brew when a snippet of the cast’s rendition of “Billie Jean” was shared by The New York Times back in May. Myles Frost, who won the aforementioned Tony for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical, stars as Michael Jackson.

In partnership with Michael Jackson’s estate, MJ “celebrates the unique and unparalleled artistry” of the King of Pop in the form of a Broadway musical. The play centers around the making of Jackson’s 1992 Dangerous World Tour and “goes beyond the singular moves and signature sound of the star, offering a rare look at the creative mind and collaborative spirit that catapulted Jackson into legendary status.”

The hit singles the soundtrack will feature include “Beat It,” “I’ll Be There,” “Wanna Be Startin’ Somethin’,” “Smooth Criminal,” “Human Nature,” “Thriller,” and even a Jackson 5 medley of “The Love You Save/I Want You Back/ABC.”

Pre-orders can now be placed for the musical’s soundtrack. Watch Frost and the MJ cast perform Michael Jackson’s “Smooth Criminal” on Broadway at The Neil Simon Theatre below.