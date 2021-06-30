Moneybagg Yo Confirms ‘A Gangsta’s Pain’ Deluxe Edition, Drops “Wockesha” Video Starring Lil Wayne

Moneybagg Yo is having the biggest year of his career and enjoying his success every step of the way. Dropped on April 23, Moneybagg Yo’s album A Gangsta’s Pain debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s 200 chart, marking his biggest release to date. According to Billboard, the LP was Moneybagg’s ninth album to reach the top 25.

“I feel like all my five years of work are finally showing, and the world [is] embracing me how they should,” he told VIBE on the 2021 BET Awards red carpet. Although his latest effort made career milestones and has accumulated over 300 million streams to date, he’s decided his chart-topping album (and business acumen) is due for an upgrade.

“I got the deluxe on the way, I got a movie on the way, I got the clothing line on the way. It’s gonna be crazy,” he shared before later taking the stage to perform his singles, “Wockesha” and “Time Today.”

On Wednesday (June 30), the rapper released the music video for “Wockesha” featuring a cameo from Lil Wayne. To intro the video he co-directed with Ben Marc, Wayne is seen reciting his 2009 speech declaring his attempt to “put the cup down for a minute.”

“Wockesha” samples DeBarge’s 1983 “Stay With Me” famously used on The Notorious B.I.G’s 1995 track, “One More Chance” featuring Faith Evans, and on Ashanti’s 2002 single, “Foolish.” For Moneybagg, he used the smooth C, Javar Rockamore & RealRed-produced beat to rap about the woes of being interlocked in an addictive relationship with a drug.

Watch the video below: