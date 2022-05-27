Moneybagg Yo Is Not To Be Played With On “See Wat I’m Sayin”

Moneybagg Yo stands confidently on his new solo track, “See Wat I’m Sayin.” After teasing its release on social media, the Memphis rapper has finally delivered the DrumGod and Tay Keith-produced track. On “See Wat I’m Saying,” the chart-topping rapper runs through a handful of his own flexes while questioning why anyone would take him as a joke.

“Why they feel like they can play with you, Bagg? Ni**as want smoke ’til that fire on they a*,” he raps on the bass-heavy song.

“See Wat I’m Sayin” follows Moneybagg Yo and Kodak Black’s “Rocky Road” collaboration which dropped earlier this month. Prior to that, he joined NLE Choppa on “Too Hot,” 2 Chainz and Beatking on “Pop Music, and YG and J. Cole on “Scared Money.” As far as full projects go, fans of Moneybagg are still rocking with 2021’s A Gangsta’s Pain, the rapper’s first no. 1 album.

As the digital cover star for Billboard alongside his fellow Collective Music Group representatives, Moneybagg Yo explains how Yo Gotti helped take his career to new heights.

“I had the mind frame to be independent,” he explained. “But then I started looking at my career differently, and I was like, ‘Man, certain doors won’t open if you ain’t connected, so it’s just a sacrifice I have to make.’”

Check out Moneybagg Yo’s “See Wat I’m Sayin” above.