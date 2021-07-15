Moneybagg Yo’s ‘A Gangsta’s Pain’ Named Best-Selling Rap Album Of 2021

The getting appears to only be getting better for Moneybagg Yo, who’s been enjoying a breakout year thus far in 2021. According to metrics from HITS Daily Double, the Memphis rapper currently has the best performing rap album of the calendar year with his latest release, A Gangsta’s Pain, which includes the smash hits “Time Today” and viral hit, “Wockesha.” What makes the feat even more impressive is the fact that Moneybagg Yo dropped the album April 23, less than three months ago, evidence of his continued increase in popularity.

Having amassed 659,000 in total album sales so far, A Gangsta’s Pain, which also became Moneybagg Yo’s first album to debut atop the Billboard 200, marks a pivotal moment in his career, as he makes the transition from street favorite to bonafide superstar.

Trailing closely behind the CMG rapper is Pooh Shiesty with Shiesty Season, which has sold 642,000 copies, J. Cole with The Off-Season, which has sold 623,000, and Rod Wave with SoulFly, which has moved 606,000 units. Polo G (Hall of Fame), Lil Tjay (Destined To Win), Young Stoner Life (SL2), DJ Khaled (Khaled Khaled), and Lil Baby & Lil Durk (Voice of the Heroes) rounded out the best-selling rap albums list.

However, with blockbuster projects from Drake, A$AP Rocky, and others still yet to arrive, it’s a safe bet this list will be shaken up by the time the final tallies come in at the end of the year.