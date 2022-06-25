Monica Performs Classic Songs And Teases New Music On Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

Dressed in all-pink, surrounded by lit candles and a team including a talented band and background vocalists, Monica brought her classic hits as well as new music to NPR’s Tiny Desk (Home) Concert series for the platform’s Black Music Month showcase.

“We will publish eleven performances representing the past, present, and future of Black music. This is the first time each of the eleven acts will play the Tiny Desk,” said Tiny Desk Series Producer Bobby Carter in a statement. He added, “The Tiny Desk has become a go-to source to witness Black artists express themselves in ways we’ve never seen. This month of carefully curated shows reinforces how uniquely the Tiny Desk showcases Black music.”

Monica began her performance with a soulful rendition of “Angel Of Mine.” The singer also delivered an acoustic version of “So Gone,” and teased her upcoming collaboration with Ty Dolla $ign “Friends.” Throughout the set, the 41-year-old musician also performed “Love All Over Me,” “and Why I Love You So Much,” closing out with “Before You Walk Out of My Life.”

In April, the R&B singer announced her country album is due to arrive soon. Appearing at the 2022 Country Music Awards, Monica performed “Pray” alongside Jimmie Allen and Little Big Town. Her solo LP Open Roads is executive produced by renowned country singer, Brandi Carlile.

“I grew up loving country music and my stepfather, who raised me, is a Methodist minister, but he also drove buses and he would take us to Nashville, Gatlinburg, and Dollywood in Tennessee,” she shared with Billboard in August of last year.

Watch Monica’s Tiny Desk (Home) Concert performance above.