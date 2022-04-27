Monica Responds To Racist Backlash Following CMT Awards Performance

Earlier this month, Monica performed alongside Jimmie Allen and Little Big Town for a live rendition of “Pray” at this year’s Country Music Television Awards, in preparation for the release of her debut country album. However, some commentators aren’t extending a warm welcome to the southern songbird or any Black talent.

Marvel actor Anthony Mackie also co-hosted the CMT Awards, with Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown. Right Wing Watch host Patrick Howley berated Mackie, saying, “I don’t know who this Black guy who’s hosting it. It’s supposed to be Country music. No offense. I mean, y’all have Hip-Hop and basketball. Just fly with your flock, bro.”

Howley continued, “No disrespect to the funky brothers of music. I love Earth, Wind & Fire, Run DMC, etc. But Country music’s different. Country music’s different, it’s not Wakanda.”

The “U Should’ve Known Better” singer took to Instagram with a rebuttal of her own. “I’ve never been more motivated.. Patrick Howley, although your feelings are likely shared by some, it’s NOT by the masses! I have an all star LEGENDARY team of true country artists that are currently working with me that would beg to differ!,” she expressed.

“Because of the genuine hearts of [Leslie Fram] & @cmt … I shared the stage w/ @jimmieallen & @littlebigtown …This was the first of many times that you will see me! I see You caught that my skin is melanated, but you missed that it was tough! I’m rooted in the word & built to last ! See you soon, or should I say ‘Welcome to Wakanda’ gracefully bows w/ @anthonymackie ‘OPEN ROADS COMING SOON’ MDA.”

Previously, several Black artists including K. Michelle and Beyoncé have received similar backlash when expanding into country music. Even Lil Nas X’s hit debut, “Old Town Road” was removed from Billboard charts for “not being country enough.” When he added Billy Ray Cyrus to the remix, it was reinstated.

For more on the history of Black artists and country music, check out the Joshua Kissi-directed documentary, For Love & Country on Prime Video because “country music has always been Black music.”