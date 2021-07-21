Montana Of 300 Tells Cardi B’s Writers To “Salute” The Rap God

It appears that Montana of 300 suspects that whoever is responsible for penning “WAP,” Cardi B’s blockbuster collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion, and hits like “Bodak Yellow” are getting inspiration from his own music.

The Chicago spitter took to Twitter this past Friday (July 16) to make the claim, went as far as tagging Cardi B’s Twitter account in the post. “Whoever writing for @iamcardib be listening to me real closely,” boldly claimed the self-proclaimed “Rap God.”

Whoever writing for @iamcardib be listening to me real closely. From the “blood on my shoes…that’s red bottoms” to my “You a pussy and a bitch nigga, Cat Dog” n I jus heard her say “You Pussy and a Rat, Tom and Jerry”. At least that writer is executing the shit. ?Salute #RapGod — MONTANAof300 (@MONTANAof300) July 17, 2021

As examples of the similarities in their word choice, Montana even pointed out choice lyrics from “Bodak Yellow” and “Best Life” off of the Bronx native’s album Invasion of Privacy. “From the ‘blood on my shoes…that’s red bottoms’ to my ‘You a p–sy and a b–ch n–ga, Cat Dog’ n I jus heard her say ‘You P–sy and a Rat, Tom and Jerry’. At least that writer is executing the s–t. Salute #RapGod.”

While the premise of “Bodak Yellow” could be seen as a direct descendant of Montana’s viral 2014 remix of “Chiraq,” the “Best Life” lyric he referred to was released years prior to his “Trackstar (Remix),” which dropped this past April. Still, Montana’s tweet comes across as more of an allusion to his own talent and pen than a direct accusation of plagiarism.

Montana, who released his last project, Rap God, this past May, recently decided to take a hiatus from releasing music to focus on the other artists who are part of his Fly Guy Entertainment label, which includes Jaylyn and Talley of 300.