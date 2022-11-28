Skip to main content
Morris Day & The Time Get Funky At The 2022 BET Soul Train Awards

The group accepted their Legend Award and tore down the house with a medley of hits.

Morris Day and Jerome Benton dance onstage wearing black suits with black sunglasses
Morris Day and Jerome Benton of Morris Day and The Time perform onstage during the 2022 Soul Train Awards Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

Ahead of his retirement as a solo act, Morris Day and The Time closed out the 2022 Soul Train Awards. The iconic group first graced the stage to accept their Legend Award with a comical speech.

“For the last 40+ years, I’ve been living and breathing music,” said Day, 64. “I’m a little taken aback by getting this award tonight, it’s been a helluva ride and there’s some thank-yous that I owe along the way.”

He proceeded to thank God, his family, the past and current members of The Time including Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis among others, and lastly, Prince. “You all know what he meant to me,” said the spirited crooner of his late “brother.”

Day, Jerome Benton, and the rest of Time then took over the stage with a riveting performance. The group performed a medley of their chart-toppers, “Cool,” “777-9311,” “Jungle Love,” and “The Bird” with the audience on their feet, jamming in their seats the entire time.

Regarding this monumental feat, Day shared in a statement, “They say the way you start is the way you finish, and being that I’m retiring end of next year, it’s only fitting that I return to the place that helped start it all. Our first major TV appearance was in 1981 on Soul Train with Don Cornelius. And 41 years later, to be honored with the Soul Train Awards Legend Award is what we call full circle. Truly amazing!”

He recently released his last solo album aptly titled Last Call. ”[It’s] a bunch of great music for an outro that’s going to be an event for me. You know, with the last call, a guy’s got to have it all, right? It’s not just about where I’ve been and what I’ve done. It’s about where I’m going,” he explained to Billboard.

There is still hope for another album with The Time, if their interest is peaked, but in the meantime, Day will be releasing a watch line, as a nod to the band’s classic album, What Time Is It?

https://open.spotify.com/album/1UFTWoydZvElLrrkLheaL4?si=-ld8kv1ISKKVBD_H283bLQ
