Morris Day & The Time To Receive ‘Legend Award’ At 2022 Soul Train Awards

CIRCA 1986 Members of Morris Day and The Time pose for a portrait with Morris Day, third from right, circa 1986 in Los Angeles, California.

Morris Day & The Time have been named the recipients of the Legend Award for the 2022 Soul Train Awards.

The ’80s funk band is currently comprised of Day alongside Jellybean Johnson, Torrell “Tori” Ruffin, Ricky “Freeze” Smith, Sylvester Donald, Andre “PaDre” Holmes, and Christopher Troy.

“They say the way you start is the way you finish, and being that I’m retiring end of next year, it’s only fitting that I return to the place that helped start it all,” the band’s leader, 64, said in a statement. “Our first major TV appearance was in 1981 on Soul Train with Don Cornelius. And 41 years later, to be honored with the Soul Train Awards Legend Award is what we call full circle. Truly amazing!”

Morris Day and The Time perform during Paisley Park’s Celebration 2017 honoring Prince at Paisley Park Studios on April 22, 2017 in Chanhassen, Minnesota. (Photo by Steve Parke/Paisley Park Studios via Getty Images)

Collectively, the band—whose previous members include Jimmy Jam, Terry Lewis, Jesse Johnson, Jerome Benton, Monte Moir, and more—released four gold albums and garnered five top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot Black Singles chart, now called the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.

Day will be releasing his final solo album, Last Call, on Friday (Nov. 11), and is set to retire as a solo act at the end of 2023.

Of the new album, the crooner explained to Billboard, ”[It’s] a bunch of great music for an outro that’s going to be an event for me. You know, with the last call, a guy’s got to have it all, right? It’s not just about where I’ve been and what I’ve done. It’s about where I’m going.”

In regards to retiring, he added, “If the fellas—meaning the original [Time] members—want to get back together… there’s always something there. But the solo thing? I’m chillin’ with that. It’s time to do other things.”

Those “other things” include launching a watch line, a homage to the band’s classic album, What Time Is It?

Maxwell took home the Legend Award last year, following in the footsteps of Jam & Lewis and Babyface. Xscape will be honored with the Lady of Soul Award at this year’s affair and performances include Ari Lennox, Chanté Moore, SiR, Tank and BET Amplified artists Coco Jones and Q.

Meanwhile, Alex Vaughn, Durand Bernarr, Muni Long, and Tasha Cobbs Leonard will dominate this year’s Soul Cypher with D-Nice.

The 2022 Soul Train Awards, hosted by Deon Cole, premieres Sunday, Nov. 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET and BET Her.