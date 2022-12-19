‘MTV’s Family Legacy’ To Explore Stars’ Biggest Moments Through The Eyes Of Their Kids

MTV is partnering with Glass Entertainment Group for a new docuseries centered around MTV’s “most celebrated events and iconic artists through the eyes of their children.”

Billboard reports MTV’s Family Legacy will feature exclusive footage and new interviews from the children of stars including Boyz II Men’s Nathan Morris, TLC’s Chilli, Diddy, Brandy, and The Notorious B.I.G.. The series will be narrated by actor-musician Quincy Brown, son of Al B. Sure! and Kim Porter.

In addition to the series slated to arrive sometime in 2023, MTV will air a Family Legacy special as part of their month-long We Speak Music programming beginning on Dec. 19.

Sy’Rai Smith, Brandy’s only child, is set to appear on the forthcoming series. When speaking on following in the Vocal Bible’s footsteps, the 20-year-old told VIBE, “when you have such a legacy, you do feel a lot more pressure than an upcoming artist that doesn’t. God has blessed me with a platform where people can be like, “Okay, her [Brandy’s] daughter came out with music, I want to go see what that’s about.”

Smith continued, “But also, there’s another side of it where it’s like, ‘Well, she doesn’t sound as good as her mom,’ or, ‘Her music is not that good compared to her mom.’ That pressure? That scares me. I just really want people to understand that there is a difference. I am me, and my mom is my mom. I love when people do compare me to her because I mean, who wouldn’t want to be compared to my mom?”

Alongside the former Queens star, Sy’Rai appeared on the Cheaper By The Dozen 2 soundtrack earlier this year. Listen to their duet, “Nothing Without You” below.