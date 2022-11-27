Muni Long Goes For “Hrs & Hrs” In A “Plot Twist” At 2022 BET Soul Train Awards

Muni Long performs onstage during the 2022 Soul Train Awards presented by BET at the Orleans Arena on November 13, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Muni Long opened the 2022 BET Soul Train Awards with a heart-wrenching performance.

The 34-year-old began with her undeniable hit, “Hrs & Hrs,” while sitting in bed with her man before he walks off. As the R&B singer grabs his phone, she transitions into an emotional performance of “Plot Twist.”

DC Young Fly joined the GRAMMY nominee on stage to push the visual narrative forward. As the Vero Beach, Fla. artist seemed to reach a resolution with another woman, she transitioned back to the ending of “Hrs & Hrs” to finish off the dramatic set. Just minutes later, she appeared in The Soul Cypher alongside Durand Bernarr, Alex Vaughn, and Tasha Cobbs Leonard to the beat of Michael Jackson’s “Human Nature.”

She also took home the evening’s first prize, The Ashford & Simpson Songwriters Award.

This is another significant look for Muni Long, who just recently racked up two more GRAMMY nominations for Best New Artist, Best R&B Song, and Best R&B Performance. On the back of the viral hit “Hrs & Hrs,” she released her latest album Public Displays Of Affection: The Album in September 2022 with features from Ann Marie and Saweetie. She also delivered verses to 2022 albums from John Legend (Legend), Babyface (Girls Night Out), Tink (Pillow Talk), and Craig David (22) plus the single “Chainzzz” from Kali and “Obsession” from Eric Bellinger.

Public Displays Of Affection: The Album was supplementary to her 2021 EP Nobody Knows and 2022’s Public Displays Of Affection Too.

Long’s first GRAMMY nomination came on H.E.R’s 2021 debut album Back Of My Mind, with songwriting credits on the record “Process.” She also wrote on records like Rihanna’s “California King Bed,” Ariana Grande’s “Imagine,” and Pitbull and Kesha’s “Timber” before forging her own career as a solo artist.