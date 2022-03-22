Muni Long Signs To Def Jam In Partnership With Her Indie Imprint, Supergiant Records

After building her brand as an in-demand songwriter under her given name, Priscilla Renea, she rebranded in recent years as Muni (pronounced money) Long, the artist. Thanks to the success of her EP, Public Displays of Affection, and its breakthrough, gold-certified hit, “Hrs and Hrs,” Muni Long and her label, Supergiant Records, have officially partnered with Def Jam.

“It has been a lifelong goal of mine to be able to bring my gifts to the world. This alignment with Tunji [Balogun] and Def Jam for a global takeover is a literal dream come true,” Long expressed in a statement. “Supergiant Records started as an idea between myself and my husband Raysean in 2019 and over the course of the next two years we would invest, hire, strategize and create. As our team grew, so did our success, and as a result of hours and hours of hard work and intense focus, this year we reaped a bountiful harvest. Many, many thanks to my partners, Rashad Tyler, Raysean Hairston, Chris Anokute and all those who contributed to this historic moment. We look forward to an incredible journey with Tunji and the Def Jam family.”

Tunji Balogun, Chairman and CEO of Def Jam, added, “Muni represents everything a Def Jam artist should be: bold, independent, authentic, creative, visionary, and one of a kind. I have followed her artistry and journey very closely, from her time as a writer for some of the biggest artists in the world, to the incredible run of success she is now so deservedly enjoying. Muni sets the new standard for where we want to go as a label. I’m thrilled to join with her and her world-class team in this exciting partnership […] the sky’s the limit.”

When speaking on her adopted moniker, Long shared, “Priscilla is the name I was born with. I always wanted to be Muni Long though. She’s fearless. She has intent. She is me.”

Muni Long is easily regarded as one to watch. See the official video for “Hrs and Hrs” below, and check out a live rendition of the song here, which premiered exclusively on VIBE in February.