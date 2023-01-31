Muni Long Releases “Horas Y Horas,” Spanish Version Of Viral Single “Hrs & Hrs”

Muni Long is still capitalizing off of her infectious ballad, “Hrs & Hrs,” as the viral hit has been transformed into a sultry Spanish tune as part of Long’s new Spotfiy Singles package.

“Horas Y Horas,” revamped by Grammy-winning production duo The Avila Brothers, begins with the R&B phenom asking, “¿Pero te puedo cantar…en español?” This translates to the enchanting opener, “But can I sing to you…in Spanish?”

The beloved songwriter later croons, “Lo tuyo, es mío, ahora/ Puedo hacer esto por horas/ Sentar y hablarte aquí por horas/ Regalarte unas rosas/ Nos bañamos en las olas/ De champaña y una cena/ Pero eres tu que me devoras,” a loose translation of her impactful slow jam.

In addition to the alternative variation of “Hrs & Hrs,” Long also reimagined The Carpenters’ 1971 classic “Superstar.”

After garnering over 144 million streams on Spotify and taking the world, including TikTok, by storm, “Hrs & Hrs” has been nominated for both Best R&B Song and Best R&B Performance in the 2023 Grammy Awards. The rebranded star is also up for Best New Artist.

When speaking on her past as Priscilla Renea, she explained to Billboard, “I definitely see Priscilla Renea and Muni Long as two separate entities. I think I was so unaware as Priscilla, I was just doing stuff. As Muni Long, I’m aware, I’m intentional. I took two years off between my last project that I put out as Priscilla to when I started my label [Supergiant] from 2018 to 2020. I just took that time to just sit and think, ‘OK, what am I to do? Who do I want to be?’ […] And so as Muni, I really put on about 15 different hats and I compartmentalize. And I just chipped away at the tree and started building this world totally different, like night and day. It literally was like a reset.”

Industry friends and peers celebrated the sexy remix on Instagram. India Shawn commented, “Me gusta!” Melanie Fiona exclaimed, “WHAT CANT SHE DOOOOOO!!!!” Meanwhile, TV personality-host Kalen Allen joked, “Duolingo is shaking.”

