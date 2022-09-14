Muni Long’s New Album Set To Arrive This Month

Muni Long’s highly-anticipated album, Public Displays of Affection: The Album, is slated for release on Sept. 23rd.

The “Hrs & Hrs” singer will combine her previous EPs, Public Displays of Affection and Public Displays of Affection Too, for her album with five more tracks including “Plot Twist” and her Saweetie-assisted single “Baby Boo.” The LP marks Long’s first full-length debut since partnering with Def Jam back in March. “The reason ‘Public Displays of Affection’ worked is because love was absent in R&B,” she explained in a statement.

Last year, Long shared a statement with VIBE about the 2021 EP. “This project was very different for me,” the award-winning songwriter expressed. “On my other projects, typically I just go in the studio, and I know what I’m going to do and get it done. With this EP, I really went in the studio writing the music, and it was times I caught myself crying. I’m not the most touchy-feely person. So, for me, putting all my feelings on this project is sort of like my ‘public display of affection.’”

In regards to her upcoming 18-track album, Long shared on Instagram, “I’m so happy to finally be able to give you this full project. I’ve spent so many hours crafting this, putting my heart and soul into each and every track. I want to give you all more of what you love and deserve. These songs, these stories, and these experiences are fueled by love and affection; that of which I have for all of you. From my heart to yours.”

See the full tracklist for her album below.

Public Displays of Affection: The Album Tracklist

1. Conversation

2. Cartier

3. Crack

4. Lemons

5. Ain’t Easy

6. To Do List

7. Hrs & Hrs

8. Plot Twist

9. Plot Twist (Interlude)

10. Time Machine

11. Butterfly Effect

12. The Words

13. Pain

14. Another

15. No Signal

16. No R&B

17. IMU

18. Baby Boo featuring Saweetie