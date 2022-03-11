Muni Long’s “Hrs And Hrs” Officially Certified Gold

Muni Long’s breakout year continues with another career accomplishment. The singer/songwriter has officially earned her first Gold record as a solo artist with her viral hit “Hrs and Hrs.” It was certified by the RIAA on March 4 after crossing the 0.5 million sold threshold.

“Hrs and Hrs” was initially released on Nov. 19, 2021, on Muni Long’s EP Public Displays of Affection. In a press statement, the entire project was described as “a beautiful and introspective collection of records touching on heartbreak, love, empowerment, and self-confidence.” Since then, the romantic track has become a fan favorite and pushed Muni Long’s career to new heights.

“Absolutely. I think a lot of people don’t really understand what intimacy is. It’s not necessarily [about] being intimate. [“Hrs and Hrs”] is a song about intimacy, which can be really uncomfortable for some people. A lot of people don’t know how to do that without being sexual,” she explained to VIBE earlier this month when asked if there’s a difference between love songs and songs about sex.

As “Hrs and Hrs” continues to grow in popularity, Muni Long has taken her show on the road. The 33-year-old musician is set to embark on a cross-country tour following a successful Valentine’s Day showing in Los Angeles. With 13 shows, the tour begins in April in Dallas and will wrap up at the Roots Picnic in June. View the full schedule below.

Muni Long 2022 One Night Only Tour Dates

April 20 — Dallas, TX @ House of Blues Dallas

April 22 — Atlanta, GA @ The Loft

April 23 — Nashville, TN @ Rites of Spring Festival

April 25 — Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre

April 28 — Washington, D.C. @ The Miracle Theatre

April 30 — New York, NY @ SOB’s

May 2 — Toronto, ON @ The Great Hall

May 4 — Chicago, IL @ Subterranean

May 5 — Detroit, MI @ Deluxx Fluxx

May 7 — Washington, D.C. @ Broccoli City Festival

May 10 — Orlando, FL @ The Social

May 11 — Miami, FL @ Huacachina @ Oasis Wynwood

June 4 and 5 — Philadelphia, PA @ Roots Picnic