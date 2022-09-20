Tevin Campbell, Monica, Bobby Brown, And More To Headline R&B Music Experience Tour

R&B is dead? Says who?

Several of the genre’s biggest stars are set to hit the road this fall for the upcoming R&B Music Experience Tour.

Faves such as Monica, Tevin Campbell, Bobby Brown, Tamar Braxton, 112, Bell Biv DeVoe, Dru Hill, Ginuwine, and Xscape are among those who can be seen during the 18-city trek. The exact lineup, however, will vary per city.

The once-in-a-lifetime experience begins on Oct. 1 in Atlanta. Other tour stops include Chicago, Miami, Dallas, New Orleans, and San Francisco. The musical jaunt wraps up just ahead of Christmas on Dec. 17 in Tampa, Fla.

Earlier this year, Campbell was presented with the R&B Icon Award at the 2022 Black Music Honors and recently made a surprise appearance at Usher’s My Way residency in Las Vegas.

Brown will return to the stage following the historic New Edition tour this past spring while Monica is gearing up to release her new album, Trenches. Additionally, Dru Hill has been busy celebrating the anniversaries of their first three albums and Xscape recently reunited for Mary J. Blige’s inaugural Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit.

Tickets for the R&B Music Experience are currently on sale. Check out the full list of and lineups per city below.

October 1 – Atlanta, GA (State Farm Arena)

Monica, Tevin Campbell, Tamar Braxton, H-Town, 112, Next

October 2 – Charlotte, NC (Spectrum Center)

Monica, Tevin Campbell, Tamar Braxton, H-Town, 112, Next

October 7 – Cincinnati, OH (Heritage Bank Center)

Monica, Tevin Campbell, Dru Hill, Tamar Braxton, 112, Next

October 8 – Chicago, IL (Wintrust Arena)

Monica, Tevin Campbell, Tamar Braxton, Raheem DeVaughn, Silk

October 14 – Jacksonville, FL (Vystar Arena)

Keith Sweat, Monica, Tevin Campbell, Tamar Braxton, 112, Silk

October 16 – Miami, FL (FTX Arena)

Keith Sweat, Monica, Tevin Campbell, Tamar Braxton, 112, Silk

October 22 – San Fransisco, CA (Chase Center)

Monica, Tevin Campbell, Ginuwine, Tamar Braxton, 112, Dru Hill

October 29 – Columbus, OH (Nationwide Arena)

Monica, Tevin Campbell, Tamar Braxton, Dru Hill, 112, Shai

October 30 – Cleveland, OH (Wolstein Center)

Monica, Tamar Braxton, Dru Hill, Tevin Campbell, 112, Shai

November 5 – Dallas, TX (American Airlines Center)

Monica, Bobby Brown, Tamar Braxton, Dru Hill, 112, Silk, Next

November 6 – Oklahoma City, OK (Paycom Center)

Monica, Bell Biv DeVoe, Tamar Braxton, 112, Ginuwine, Silk, H-Town

November 11 – New Orleans, LA (Smoothie King Center)

Monica, Bobby Brown, 112, Silk, Next, Raheem DeVaughn

November 18 – Nashville, TN (Bridgestone Arena)

Monica, Bell Biv DeVoe, Dru Hill, 112, Next, Ginuwine

November 19 – Birmingham, AL (Legacy Arena at BJCC)

Xscape, Bell Biv DeVoe, 112, Dru Hill, Next, H-Town

December 2 – Columbia, SC (Colonial Life Arena)

Artist lineup TBD

December 9 – Bossier City, LA (Brookshire Arena)

Monica, Bell Biv DeVoe, Xscape, Tamar Braxton, 112, Silk

December 10 – Sugar Land, TC (Smart Financial Center)

Monica, Xscape, Tamar Braxton, 112, Next

December 17 – Tampa, FL (Amalie Arena)

Artist lineup TBD