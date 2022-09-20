Tevin Campbell, Monica, Bobby Brown, And More To Headline R&B Music Experience Tour

R&B is dead? Says who?
Several of the genre’s biggest stars are set to hit the road this fall for the upcoming R&B Music Experience Tour.
Faves such as Monica, Tevin Campbell, Bobby Brown, Tamar Braxton, 112, Bell Biv DeVoe, Dru Hill, Ginuwine, and Xscape are among those who can be seen during the 18-city trek. The exact lineup, however, will vary per city.
The once-in-a-lifetime experience begins on Oct. 1 in Atlanta. Other tour stops include Chicago, Miami, Dallas, New Orleans, and San Francisco. The musical jaunt wraps up just ahead of Christmas on Dec. 17 in Tampa, Fla.
Earlier this year, Campbell was presented with the R&B Icon Award at the 2022 Black Music Honors and recently made a surprise appearance at Usher’s My Way residency in Las Vegas.
Brown will return to the stage following the historic New Edition tour this past spring while Monica is gearing up to release her new album, Trenches. Additionally, Dru Hill has been busy celebrating the anniversaries of their first three albums and Xscape recently reunited for Mary J. Blige’s inaugural Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit.
Tickets for the R&B Music Experience are currently on sale. Check out the full list of tour dates and lineups per city below.
October 1 – Atlanta, GA (State Farm Arena)
Monica, Tevin Campbell, Tamar Braxton, H-Town, 112, Next
October 2 – Charlotte, NC (Spectrum Center)
Monica, Tevin Campbell, Tamar Braxton, H-Town, 112, Next
October 7 – Cincinnati, OH (Heritage Bank Center)
Monica, Tevin Campbell, Dru Hill, Tamar Braxton, 112, Next
October 8 – Chicago, IL (Wintrust Arena)
Monica, Tevin Campbell, Tamar Braxton, Raheem DeVaughn, Silk
October 14 – Jacksonville, FL (Vystar Arena)
Keith Sweat, Monica, Tevin Campbell, Tamar Braxton, 112, Silk
October 16 – Miami, FL (FTX Arena)
Keith Sweat, Monica, Tevin Campbell, Tamar Braxton, 112, Silk
October 22 – San Fransisco, CA (Chase Center)
Monica, Tevin Campbell, Ginuwine, Tamar Braxton, 112, Dru Hill
October 29 – Columbus, OH (Nationwide Arena)
Monica, Tevin Campbell, Tamar Braxton, Dru Hill, 112, Shai
October 30 – Cleveland, OH (Wolstein Center)
Monica, Tamar Braxton, Dru Hill, Tevin Campbell, 112, Shai
November 5 – Dallas, TX (American Airlines Center)
Monica, Bobby Brown, Tamar Braxton, Dru Hill, 112, Silk, Next
November 6 – Oklahoma City, OK (Paycom Center)
Monica, Bell Biv DeVoe, Tamar Braxton, 112, Ginuwine, Silk, H-Town
November 11 – New Orleans, LA (Smoothie King Center)
Monica, Bobby Brown, 112, Silk, Next, Raheem DeVaughn
November 18 – Nashville, TN (Bridgestone Arena)
Monica, Bell Biv DeVoe, Dru Hill, 112, Next, Ginuwine
November 19 – Birmingham, AL (Legacy Arena at BJCC)
Xscape, Bell Biv DeVoe, 112, Dru Hill, Next, H-Town
December 2 – Columbia, SC (Colonial Life Arena)
Artist lineup TBD
December 9 – Bossier City, LA (Brookshire Arena)
Monica, Bell Biv DeVoe, Xscape, Tamar Braxton, 112, Silk
December 10 – Sugar Land, TC (Smart Financial Center)
Monica, Xscape, Tamar Braxton, 112, Next
December 17 – Tampa, FL (Amalie Arena)
Artist lineup TBD