N.O.R.E And Ace Hood Join ‘Love & Hip Hop: Miami’

The Love & Hip Hop reality TV franchise continues to showcase the personal lives of notable figures within the industry, with rap stars N.O.R.E. and Ace Hood as the latest additions to cast members on the forthcoming season of Love & Hip Hop: Miami.

The news, which was revealed on Monday (Aug. 9) via N.O.R.E. and Ace’s appearances in a new trailer promoting the show’s fourth season, has received an overwhelmingly positive response from fans of both rappers, who have garnered interest in their lives outside of music through social media and various other endeavors.

N.O.R.E., the Miami transplant from Queens, New York, and hilarious co-host of the popular televised podcast Drink Champs, has voiced his devotion to his wife Neri on several occasions and has long been one of the more captivating rap artists, making the 44-year-old tailormade for the hit VH1 series.

Ace Hood, 33, who hails from the Sunshine State, will appear on Love & Hip Hop: Miami with his wife, Shelah Marie. The couple has built a fanbase on social media through their motivational and inspirational posts, with the pair becoming one of the most beloved younger couples within the hip-hop community.

Returning cast members include Trina, Trick Daddy, Sukihana, and Amara La Negra. In addition to N.O.R.E. and Ace Hood, Haitian-born artist Florence El Luche, regarded as the “Queen of Kompa Music” will round out the list of new cast members.

The new season of Love & Hip Hop: Miami premieres on Monday, Aug. 23 at 9:00 p.m. ET. Watch the trailer below: