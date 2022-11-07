Nas And Hit-Boy Flex Duo Status Ahead Of ‘King’s Disease III’

Nas and Hit-Boy attend a conversation with Nas & Hit-Boy at The GRAMMY Museum on October 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

Nas and Hit-Boy are confidently heading into their next collaborative project King’s Disease III, which will release on Nov. 11. They both verbalize the other artist’s value to the LP and take compliments from their peers in a new promotional video.

#KD3 11.11



hit the link in bio for more info ? pic.twitter.com/byu0MbksNg — Nasir Jones (@Nas) November 7, 2022

“A lot of people appreciate when you put a lot of work into your sh*t,” the Nasir rapper says to the Grammy-winning producer in a Twitter video posted on Nov. 7. In a later clip, the Fontana, Calif. multi-talent tells Nas “Ni**as ain’t missing a beat, missing a step bro.”

Finally, to close the video they take a call from an unknown voice who says “Some people got chemistry, y’all motherfu**ers got nuclear flames and sh*t” while they laugh.

“#KD3 11.11,” the Queens rapper tweeted. “Hit the link in bio for more info.” The link takes fans to a web page where they can pre-save King’s Disease III and enter for a chance to win exclusive Nas merch.

Nas and Hit-Boy have been on a hot streak since August 2020, starting with the first iteration of King’s Disease. That collaborative tape would go on to win Nas his first ever Grammy award for Best Rap Album Of The Year. They came right back with King’s Disease 2 in August 2021 and now look to make it a trio.

Nas appeared on another recent project, DJ Green Lantern’s Wu York State Of Mind, where he mashes up Nas’ vocals and beats with Wu-Tang Clan’s.