Nas ‘King’s Disease 2’ Album Tracklist Includes Features From Lauryn Hill, Eminem And More

After announcing the sequel to his Grammy Award-winning album King’s Disease will be dropping on Friday, Nas has revealed the tracklist for King’s Disease II. the 15-track LP includes guest spots from a mix of legendary vets and young talent. Among the features slated to appear on the album, two that are sure to garner anticipation: Ms. Lauryn Hill, who pops up alongside Esco on “Nobody,” and Eminem, who costars alongside Nas and rap duo EPMD on “EPMD 2,” a follow-up cut to Nas’ contribution to the Judas and the Black Messiah soundtrack. King’s Disease II also includes features from A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and YG (“YKTV”), Charlie Wilson (“No Phony Love”), Blxst (“Brunch on Sundays”), and Hit-Boy (“Composure”).

“Nobody” marks Nas and Hill’s third collaboration to date since their smash 1996 hit, “If I Ruled the World (Imagine That),” and 2005’s “It Wasn’t You.” “EPMD 2” marks Nas’ first collaboration with Eminem, who credited the lyrical titan as an influence early in his career.

Released in Aug. 2020, King’s Disease debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard 200, with features from Big Sean, Don Toliver, Lil Durk, Anderson .Paak, Fivio Foreign, and A$AP Ferg. The album earned Nas the 2021 Grammy Award for Best Rap Album, the first of the rap legend’s career.

