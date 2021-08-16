Nas’s ‘King’s Disease II’ Album Makes Top 3 Debut On Billboard 200 Chart

Nas scored his latest in a series of big career wins, as the rap vet’s latest album, King’s Disease II, landed a top 3 debut on the Billboard 200 chart.

According to Billboard, the sequel to his Grammy Award-winning 2020 release, King’s Disease, has moved over 56,000 total album-equivalent units within its first week of release. King’s Disease II‘s sales number tops that of its predecessor, which sold over 47,000 copies with a No. 5 spot on the Billboard 200 upon its release.

Nas’s latest accomplishment marks his highest album debut on the Billboard chart since his critically-acclaimed 2012 effort, Life Is Good, which grabbed the No. 1 spot with approximately 149,000 copies sold in its first week. Bested only by Billie Eilish’s Happier Than Ever and Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour, which nabbed the second slot, King’s Disease II extends Nas long-running streaks of consecutive Top 10 album debuts to fifteen, beginning with his sophomore album, It Was Written, which debuted atop the Billboard 200 chart back in 1996.

Including features from Eminem and EPMD (“EPMD 2”), A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and YG (“YKTV”), Ms. Lauryn Hill (“Nobody”), Charlie Wilson (“No Phony Love”), Blxst (“Brunch On Sundays”), and co-executive producer Hit-Boy (“Composure”), King’s Disease II has received an overwhelming amount of critical acclaim, with many arguing that the album compares more than favorably to the original.

Watch Nas’s Savannah Setten-directed music video for his track, “Rare.”