Nas Announces MasterClass Workshop, Teases More New Music With Hit-Boy

Since linking up with producer Hit-Boy for his King’s Disease album, Nas has been on a tear as the rap vet nabbed his first Grammy Award back in March and doubled back with another Top 5 debut for King’s Disease 2, which was released this past summer.

Now, Nas is planning to reveal some of the tools of the trade that have kept him afloat for the past 30 years with his new MasterClass workshop, which begins Oct. 14. The news, which was revealed in a new clip posted on his Instagram account, does not specify exactly what Esco will teach in his class, but does include a few new bars from the legendary emcee discussing his upcoming plans for the near future.

“New music, new content, new programming/I ran the gamut/Got my hands in everything like kids with bad manners,” Nas spits in the brief 15-second clip as Hit-Boy bangs a beat away.

Speaking of Hit-Boy, the Cali native has also been on a hot streak, which was acknowledged by BET, who honored the rapper with their Producer of the Year award for the second consecutive year at the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards on Tuesday (Oct. 5), his fourth win in the category overall.

Producer of the year 2 years in a row @BET this my 4th producer of the year award overall and all I keep thinking about is elevating my craft. You can do it too pic.twitter.com/jJ91iW0hYE — Hit-Boy (@Hit_Boy) October 6, 2021

Nas recently spoke of his innate chemistry with the boardsman in an interview with Apple Music. “I think what we have is magic,” Nas told host Ebro Darden. “I think if we do another one, I’m excited about that idea.”

Although details of what Nas and Hit-Boy are cooking up are sparse, VIBE will be sure to tune in to Esco’s MasterClass for all the tips and tricks to the game that he’s sure to drop.