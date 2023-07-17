Nas May Release A New Album This Friday

Hip-Hop fans could be in for a surprise this week, as rumors have began swirling around the possibility of a new album release from Nas.

Within the past several days, the Queens, N.Y. native and others have hinted that something big is coming down the pipeline, causing fans to speculate the mysterious clues’ meanING. Last Wednesday (July 12), Nas scraped his Instagram page clean of any content before later uploading a clip of a rainy thunderstorm with lightning strikes revealing the rapper’s signature “N” logo.

The post, which was devoid of a caption, garnered numerous comments from fans and Nas’ rap peers alike, most noticeably producer Hit-Boy, who has scored the entirety of Nas’ last four studio albums. The music collaborator simply wrote “Dark Mode” in response to the clip before later adding three fire emojis in a subsequent comment, further raising eyebrows.

In addition to Nas’ social media activity, a Reddit account named Exact_Contribution54 also lent credence to the belief that a new project from the legend is imminent. The user responded to questions inquiring on the matter, simply writing “July 21.” When asked if that particular date will mark the release of a new song or album, the reported “Nas insider” replied by writing “Album” along with a witch emoji, as well as “Vol. 2” and a book emoji.

Based on the shared clues, a number of fans and commentators believe the forthcoming secret project could be the sequel to Magic, Nas’ critically-acclaimed 2021 album. Released in December of that year on the day prior to Christmas, Magic arrived with no promotion and was also shrouded in mystery prior to its unveiling.

The release of a new musical project from Nas would continue the icon’s ongoing streak of album drops, as he’s unleashed several bodies of work within the span of three years. In addition to Magic, which debuted at No. 27 on the Billboard 200, those releases include the Grammy Award-winning King’s Disease and its sequels King’s Disease 2 and the lauded King’s Disease 3, all of which debuted in the Top 10 of the chart.