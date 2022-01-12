Nas Facing Potential Lawsuit From Pete Rock Over ‘Illmatic’ Royalties

One of the more memorable contributions on Nas’ acclaimed debut, Illmatic, is producer Pete Rock’s work on the track “The World Is Yours.” Rock not only created the instrumental for the song, but also wrote lyrics and sang vocals. Now, nearly three decades after its release, it appears the Mt. Vernon-bred boardsman is not satisfied with the compensation he’s received thus far and is planning to file suit against Nas later this month.

According to Page Six, the legendary producer has accused Nas and his team of failing to honor a contractual agreement stating that he is entitled to royalties from the song, which Rock’s legal team believes amount to millions of dollars.

Pete Rock and Nas attend the 2014 Tribeca Film Festival Opening Night Premiere of Time Is Illmatic after-party at Providence on April 16, 2014, in New York City. Johnny Nunez/WireImage

“Nas and his people have stonewalled me since 1994,” Rock told Page Six. “My New Year’s resolution is to be compensated for my hard work on Illmatic.” “The World Is Yours” was one of three songs on the album to be accompanied by a music video and was the only single on the album to reach gold certification. It has also been sampled and referenced in rap songs on numerous occasions and has been used in various commercials and films. Nas’ representatives have yet to comment on or respond to Pete Rock’s accusation or the potential suit.

Last month, Nas released his 15th studio album, Magic, which includes production by DJ Premier, who scored two songs, “N.Y. State of Mind” and “Memory Lane,” on Illmatic. Meanwhile, Pete Rock recently partnered with Tracklib for a beat battle contest to help showcase aspiring producers. Revisit their classic collab below: