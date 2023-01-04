Nat King Cole’s “The Christmas Song” Lands In Top 10 For The First Time Ever

After 62 years of scoring the holiday season for so many, the late Nat King Cole’s classic rendition of “The Christmas Song (Merry Christmas to You)” has made its way into the top 10 of Billboard’s Hot 100 chart dated Jan. 7.

Making its chart debut in 1960, the song — which Cole first recorded in 1946 while fronting the King Cole Trio — reached the No. 9 position just this week, with Billboard now distinguishing the legendary crooner as having the longest break between top 10 hits in chart history. His last top 10 hit, “Those Lazy-Hazy-Crazy Days of Summer”, was released in 1963 and reached the No. 6 position. He also found top 10 success with 1962’s “Ramblin’ Rose”, which reached the No. 2 position.

This beats the record previously set by the Ronettes for their own holiday song, “Sleigh Ride,” which reached the top 10 after 58 years.

The iconic song’s journey to the top 10 is the longest in chart history.

Cole’s holiday album of the same name also hit the top 10 this Yuletide season, charting at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 with 57K units sold.

Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” continues to hold on to the top spot, coming in at No. 1 for the 12th week, reigning for 4 weeks consecutively. It is the first holiday song to do so in 64 years following “The Chipmunk Song,” which ruled the month of December back in 1958.