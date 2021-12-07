Naturi Naughton Bodies New Wyclef Jean Track, “Vanilla Sky” On ABC’s ‘Queens’

Naturi Naughton as Jill Da Thrill on ABC’s Queens has been quite the firecracker. In case you haven’t caught up with the hit drama series, Jill has been doing her own thing while causing strife with her group members and it appears that the mess continues on tonight’s (Dec. 7) new episode.

Episode 7, entitled “Who Shot Ya,” is about Jill as she comes clean with the ladies following an invitation she receives to collaborate on a track with Wyclef Jean (as himself). Additionally, Valeria (Nadine Velazquez) suffers a heart-wrenching betrayal, and Eric (Taylor Selé) makes a promise to Jadakiss (as himself) that he may not be able to keep.

On “Vanilla Sky,” Jill raps “And I’m a real savage/I gotta go ham wit it/Madison Square at the Garden/That means I’m putting on a show/That means I ain’t putting on clothes/That means I’m showing up high heels on with my sex drive on high speed/Naked up under a trench coat.” But don’t let the lyrics fool you because Jill Da Thrill is definitely about this life outside of the booth.

Wyclef’s appearance was first teased back in November when Naughton shared a photo of them on Instagram. The East Orange native wrote, “The cat is out the bag! @wyclefjean is HERE @queensabc yall ain’t ready!!! #JerseyStandUp.”

Check out Naughton’s performance of “Vanilla Sky” in full below.

Queens airs on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on ABC and streams on Hulu on Wednesdays.