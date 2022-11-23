NBA YoungBoy’s Team Donates 500 Turkeys In His Hometown

Judge Greg Mathis and NBA Youngboy arrive at The Benjamin Crump Awards at The Venue of Hollywood on January 16, 2020 in Hollywood, California.

Rapper NBA Youngboy, his team, and the NAACP got into the holiday spirit by giving back to families in Baton Rouge, La. with turkeys. Although the “Right Foot Creep” artist could not attend the Thanksgiving giveback on Monday (Nov. 21), his team did make sure his presence was felt in his hometown.

According to Baton Rouge Proud, NBA, whose real name is Kentrell Gaulden, partnered with multiple nonprofits to make the upcoming holiday lighter for families in need. The organizations included Good Money Global, Boil & Roux Southern Kitchen, A Good Deed Foundation, It Takes A Village, C.H.A.N.G.E., NAACP, The Butterfly Society, The B Law Firm, and Project Big Dot.

Per the local outlet, Taneshia Flowers, founder of Project Big Dot, agreed and stated, “Just doing something as simple as providing people with a hearty free meal can put a smile on someone’s face this holiday season. And that’s what we intend to do.”

The head of the Never Broke Again team, Mo’Nique Coleman, shared that the event was all about encouraging families to “Be happy, be thankful. That’s what it’s all about, being thankful during this time and not only during this time but every day.”

Some of Youngboy’s collaborators came out to the event to show support for families.

NBA OG 3Three said, “Even though when you feel like you’re all down and nobody got you like we always did, because at the end of the day, this is where we started from and we started from the bottom, so we always want this sense of hope.”

Many families expressed their gratitude for the generous acts of service from all parties involved. One citizen told the news outlet, “I have nothing in my refrigerator but water,” and also mentioned that his free turkey would be lasting him all week.

The owner of local restaurant Boil & Roux and host of the event, Maurice Walker, stated that the turkey giveaway was just one of many initiatives to bring support and peace to the area.

“Of course, you know, the battered women’s shelter … you know, homeless people … I mean, everyone needs some help sometimes. So that’s what we’re here for,” Walker said.

On the same day, YoungBoy posted a video to his Instagram asking for the violence to stop ahead of the holiday season.

“Aye! Stop the violence,” he encouraged while standing on a rooftop of some sort. “Look at me! I could promise you it’s a bigger side of life. Stop the violence. You could be a rich ni**a, ya heard me? I could promise you. I ain’t gon’ tell you what’s in my bank account bi**h but aye – stop the violence!”