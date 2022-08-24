Did NBA YoungBoy Ink A $60M Deal With Cash Money Records?

YoungBoy Never Broke Again has been on a tear since his release from prison. He’s released chart-topping albums while further stamping himself as one of rap’s biggest stars of today. The Baton Rouge native is rumored to have reached another milestone in his career and inked a $60 million deal with Cash Money Records.

The deal has yet to be confirmed by either YoungBoy or Cash Money CEO Birdman. The speculation surrounding the agreement is believed to have validity, given the rapper’s search for a new label home amid his discontent with Atlantic Records, which he voiced publicly earlier this year. He also reportedly declined a $25 million resigning offer from the label and has stated he wants a $100 million deal to secure his services.

YoungBoy’s relationship with Birdman has blossomed in recent years, with the two Louisiana natives’ numerous collaborations in the past. In 2021, the pair released the joint-album From the Bayou, which was initially teased in 2018. The nine-track project was led by the singles “100 Rounds” and “We Ride” and was released through Atlantic Records, Interscope Records, Cash Money Records, Universal Motown Records, and YoungBoy’s label, Never Broke Again. Shortly before the release of From the Bayou, Birdman spoke glowingly of YoungBoy, predicting he’ll eventually be the biggest artist in the game.

“Ain’t no ni**a gone be bigger than NBA YoungBoy, numbers don’t lie, he’s the biggest YouTube artist and he behind the wall,” Birdman said at the time. “When that lil’ boy get his mind right and he comes from under this bullsht and understands who he is, you know, Thug and all them, they’re up in age, they’re 30, this n**a 20. And you put a n**a behind the wall, they become smart.”

YoungBoy recently released his latest project, The Last Slimeto, which debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200. He also referred to the release as his last in a post on Instagram. “To be honest I really don’t care about this being my last album. I finally can say I completed something,” he wrote. “I ain’t finish school. I never finish nothing but my smoke… but nah gangster I then shedded tears from the way y’all been doing me but it’s all for the better.”

Earlier this month, YoungBoy Never Broke Again did reveal that he signed a $60 million deal on Instagram in a post promoting his fourth studio album, The Last Slimeto, but never specified who gave him the offer. It’s unclear how the reported deal will affect the global partnership he signed with Motown Records for his Never Broke Again label in September 2021.

Last month, the controversial rap star scored a legal victory after being found not guilty in the federal gun case that left him imprisoned for much of last year before being released in October 2021.

