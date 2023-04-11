NBA YoungBoy Hosting Album Release Party While On House Arrest

Rapper NBA YoungBoy performs onstage during Lil Baby & Friends concert to promote the new release of Lil Baby's new album "Street Gossip" at Coca-Cola Roxy on November 29, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.

NBA YoungBoy is preparing for his forthcoming LP Don’t Try This At Home and, while he is currently under house arrest, the 23-year-old still plans to gather his rap peers, celebrities, and fans for an album release party.

Sources told TMZ Hip Hop that the event will take place on Thursday, April 20, one night before the album hits streaming platforms, at Elevate Lounge in downtown Los Angeles. The Baton Rouge, La. rapper’s team is reportedly spending $200,000 to rent the space and 50 Cent’s Branson Cognac will serve as a sponsor.

DJ Carisma will handle the turntables for the evening and there is even a fan raffle where the winner will get the chance to speak with the I Rest My Case artist via a stream during the party. This will all take place while the GRAMMY nominee is home in Utah due to a gun possession charge from September 2020.

NBA YoungBoy recently spoke about regretting the negative impact that his music has had on his fans. “I was flooded with millions of dollars since the time I was 16, all the way to this point in my life,” he said in February during a Billboard cover story interview. “I woke up one morning and was like, ‘Damn, they got me. Look at the sh*t I done spoke about. Look at the sh*t I put in these people ears.’ Man, I feel very wrong about a lot of things. How many lives I actually am responsible for when it comes to my music?”

He continued, “How many kids and people have got in a car or put this sh*t in their ears and actually went and hurt someone? And now, I’m sitting back like, damn, I can’t do it all in one day. But I promise to clean whatever I can clean. But it’s gon’ take time.”

YoungBoy shared “WTF” featuring Nicki Minaj this past Friday (April 7), following up the singles “Demon Party” and “Next.” Don’t Try This At Home is out on Friday, April 21.