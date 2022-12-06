NBA YoungBoy Tells Kanye West “Hold Your Ground” On New Eight-Minute Song

Rapper NBA YoungBoy performs onstage during Lil Baby & Friends concert to promote the new release of Lil Baby's new album "Street Gossip" at Coca-Cola Roxy on November 29, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. Rapper Kanye West attends a game between the Washington Wizards and the Los Angeles Lakers in the fourth quarter at Crypto.com Arena on March 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Amidst Kanye West’s recent controversies and companies justifiably turning their backs on him, there have been a few celebrities encouraging him to stand strong. The latest form of support comes from YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s new new record, “This For My Supporters.”

The 23-year-old released the eight-minute track on Saturday (Dec. 3) and mentions the Chicago producer in the second verse. “It hurt my heart that Kanye let them people break his soul,” the Baton Rouge, La. artist raps. “How the f**k that go? / Ni**a, stand your own / Ni**a, hold your ground! You strong!”

The track came out just a day after Ye was served his second Twitter suspension in recent months for posting a photo of a swastika inside the Star of David. The image was posted the same day the 45-year-old received hordes of backlash for doubling down on his Hitler and Nazi praise during an appearance on Alex Jones’ Infowars website.

Despite losing support by the day, and likely to NBA YoungBoy’s pleasure, Ye is committed to running for President in 2024. He asked Donald Trump to be his running mate during a meetup in Mar-a-Lago, but the former United States President suggested that the Donda artist not run at all.

Having lost his deals with Adidas, Gap, and Balenciaga, plus Def Jam parting ways with his label GOOD Music, the “Hurricane” is committed securing a personal victory somehow.

Elsewhere in “This For My Supporters,” YB addressed Bobby Shmurda’s recent threats to “boom” him when they see each other. “Shawty say he gon’ boom me on camera, and I ain’t got no more fight inside my heart / So, if you run into me, I’m just gon’ let it go down, I ain’t scared, my boy,” YoungBoy raps.



NBA YoungBoy and Birdman are gearing up to release a sequel to the 2000 Cash Money film, Baller Blockin’.



