NBA YoungBoy Regrets Negative Impact His Music Has Had On Listeners

NBA YoungBoy is one of the most popular young stars in music, but is equally maligned for transgressions in his personal life, legal issues, and the content of his music.

The 23-year-old spoke in a recent interview about the negative impact his music has had on others.

“I was flooded with millions of dollars since the time I was 16, all the way to this point in my life,” the Baton Rouge, LA rapper told Billboard during a Wednesday (Feb. 1) cover story interview. “I woke up one morning and was like, ‘Damn, they got me. Look at the sh*t I done spoke about. Look at the sh*t I put in these people ears.’ Man, I feel very wrong about a lot of things. How many lives I actually am responsible for when it comes to my music?”

The “Nevada” rapper continued his introspection, saying “How many kids and people have got in a car or put this sh*t in their ears and actually went and hurt someone? And now, I’m sitting back like, damn, I can’t do it all in one day. But I promise to clean whatever I can clean. But it’s gon’ take time.”

This is a refreshing change of perspective for the I Rest My Case artist, who is in the midst of a house arrest sentence issued in October 2021 for a weapons charge. Despite being stuck in his Utah home, the gritty crooner’s musical output did not slow up, as he released eight projects in 2022.

He has been making efforts to right his wrongs on all fronts, starting with his advocacy for reducing the amount of violence that takes place in and out of the rap game. NBA Youngboy also married his longtime girlfriend, Jazlyn Michelle, back in January.









