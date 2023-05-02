NBA YoungBoy Becomes Youngest Artist To Land 100 Billboard Hot 100 Chart Entries

NBA YoungBoy’s latest achievement has put him into rare air. The 23-year-old is now the youngest artist to land 100 chart entries on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart.

Billboard reported that his new track “Big Truck” was his 100th song to chart. This achievement makes him the 13th artist to record 100 entries on the Hot 100, joining the elite company of Drake, Future, Justin Bieber, Taylor Swift, Chris Brown, Lil Baby, and more.

“Big Truck” comes off of his latest album Don’t Try This At Home, which debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 albums chart with 60,000 album equivalent units sold. Don’t Try This is his 14th top 10 album.

NBA YoungBoy is enjoying all of this success while serving out a house arrest sentence. Ahead of the release of Don’t Try This At Home, he held a listening party for his fans and celebrities in Los Angeles despite the fact he was stuck in Utah.

According to TMZ, the event took place at Elevate Lounge. YoungBoy’s team spent $200,000 to rent the space and 50 Cent’s Branson Cognac served as a sponsor. There was even a fan raffle where the winner earned an opportunity to speak to the Baton Rouge, La. rapper on the evening of the listening party via livestream.

NBA Youngboy recently spoke about the impact of his music and decisions. “I was flooded with millions of dollars since the time I was 16, all the way to this point in my life,” he told Billboard during a February cover story interview. “I woke up one morning and was like, ‘Damn, they got me. Look at the sh*t I done spoke about. Look at the sh*t I put in these people ears.’ Man, I feel very wrong about a lot of things. How many lives I actually am responsible for when it comes to my music?”

“How many kids and people have got in a car or put this sh*t in their ears and actually went and hurt someone?” he continued. “And now, I’m sitting back like, ‘Damn, I can’t do it all in one day.’ But I promise to clean whatever I can clean. But it’s gon’ take time.”